Air France unveils a new route to Abu Dhabi

From October 29, Air France will fly daily to Abu Dhabi from its hub in Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Air France’s winter schedule includes a number of flights to North America. Up to 212 flights per week are made in the USA, Canada and Mexico. 21 destinations will be offered as part of the winter flight plan. A few days after the winter schedule is published Air France Announce the start of the next flights to Abu Dhabi.

Day trips to Abu Dhabi

Apart from the massive expansion of flights to North America, Air France is launching a new connection with Abu Dhabi. From October 29, Air France, part of the SkyTeam airline alliance, will fly once a day from Paris to Abu Dhabi. In the future, the Airbus A350-900 will be used on the route, which is equipped with 34 business class, 24 premium economy class, and 266 economy class seats. Flights are currently scheduled to take place at the following flight times:

AF638 | Paris – Abu Dhabi | Departure: 21:15, arrival: 06:45 the next day

AF639 | Abu Dhabi – Paris | Departure: 8:45 AM, Arrival: 1:15 PM

During the winter schedule, Air France operates 49 flights to the Near and Middle East. In addition to Abu Dhabi, the company flies to Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Tel Aviv. Air France already regularly flies Dubai, Cairo and Tel Aviv with the Airbus A330. Recently, wide-body aircraft services have been introduced to Beirut.

While Air France flies between Paris and Abu Dhabi with an Airbus A350-900, Etihad Airways uses an Airbus A350-1000 on this route. Statistics for 2019 show that about 80,000 passengers traveled between these cities. 85% chose Etihad Airways. The remaining 15 percent is shared between Oman Air, Turkish Airlines and British Airways, as well as Royal Jordanian and Gulf Air.

Conclusion on the connecting flight between Paris and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways faces competition on its way to Paris. Air France will start operations on October 29. a race? Not really– we have to keep the ball a little bit flat with this formula. The two companies have a codeshare agreement – the two companies work with each other. We can get curious how far passenger shares will change in the future. If you were flying through Paris, would you prefer to fly with Air France or with Etihad?