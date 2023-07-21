Netflix has made it much more expensive to get rid of ads

Netflix logo. SOPA Images/Gettyimages

Netflix has discontinued its ad-free “Basic” subscription, which costs $9.99 per month in the US and UK. Existing Basic plan customers can keep their membership until they change their plan. The move comes weeks after Canada scrapped the original plan.

The cheapest ad-free Netflix subscription is no longer available to Americans and Brits looking to sign up for or return to the streaming service.

As of Wednesday, a New York Insider reporter checked Netflix’s pricing plan page and noticed that the “Basic” option, which used to cost $9.99 a month, is now not available to new and returning members in the US and UK. People who are currently on the Basic plan will not be kicked out of the plan until they change their plan or cancel their account, Written in the Netflix FAQ.

Customers are now limited to three payment plans: Standard with ads at $6.99 per month, Standard at $15.49 per month, and Premium at $19,999 per month.

Kumiko Hidaka, a spokeswoman for Netflix, confirmed the change to Insider.

“Our starting prices of $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK are below the competition and provide great value to consumers due to the size and quality of our catalog,” said Hidaka.

The move comes just weeks after it was cancelled Netflix basic plan in canada. Getting rid of “basic” plans in all countries may be part of Netflix’s effort to boost subscriptions promo To increase its advertising revenue in competition with streaming services such as AppleTV and Disney for high.

In May, the Netflix ad platform was high Hollywood Reporters Almost five million monthly active users worldwide.