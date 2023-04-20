Movie tip: Is Bosi’s way to becoming a climbing star

This article has been translated automatically. It may contain errors or false information. If you have any doubts, please read the original version in German. This article is the result of machine translation. Puede contains errors and false information. En caso de dudas, please consult the original at Alemán.

Will Bosi was one of the top competitive climbers in the UK before he left the competitive circuit to focus fully on rock climbing. The latest Band of Birds movie follows Will Bosi’s impressive journey to becoming one of the strongest all-round climbers of his generation.

My Climbing Journey offers an in-depth look at Will Bosi’s climbing evolution, which reached its peak with the Burden of Dreams iteration (9A). As one of the most talented climbers of his generation, Will Bosi shares how sometimes things have to change to keep moving forward. After initially honing his talents in competitive sports, he sought a new way to continue his love of rock climbing.

Video: The Will Posey Success Story | My climbing trip

Credits: cover photo Bird squad