Aggressive Roebuck attacks women wanderers in Tyrol

July 24, 2021
Esmond Barker

Three hikers were attacked by Rubik in Tyrol. A 23-year-old German woman sustained an injury to her leg.

On Thursday, three women – two locals and a German – stormed the Tyrolean region (Austria). Height On. When they wanted to cross Glimbach in the afternoon, suddenly an aggressive robin bird came to them.

Caught in the leg with horns

According to the police report, the women try to frighten the approaching animal by screaming loudly. But Roebuck It cannot be prevented from reaching women. Roebuck is getting closer and closer. Then the attack really begins.

The 23-year-old German was caught with horns on the bottom of her right leg. She suffers from lacerations, bruises, cuts and bruises. Only when the other two women intervene with sticks does the animal escape.

After this shock, the hikers made an emergency call. Then the injured woman is taken to the Kufstein District Hospital.

