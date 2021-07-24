Aggressive Roebuck attacks women wanderers in Tyrol

Three hikers were attacked by Rubik in Tyrol. A 23-year-old German woman sustained an injury to her leg.
The basics in brief
- Three women were attacked by a robok while walking in Austria.
- A hiker sustained a leg injury.
On Thursday, three women – two locals and a German – stormed the Tyrolean region (Austria). Height On. When they wanted to cross Glimbach in the afternoon, suddenly an aggressive robin bird came to them.
Caught in the leg with horns
According to the police report, the women try to frighten the approaching animal by screaming loudly. But Roebuck It cannot be prevented from reaching women. Roebuck is getting closer and closer. Then the attack really begins.
The 23-year-old German was caught with horns on the bottom of her right leg. She suffers from lacerations, bruises, cuts and bruises. Only when the other two women intervene with sticks does the animal escape.
After this shock, the hikers made an emergency call. Then the injured woman is taken to the Kufstein District Hospital.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”