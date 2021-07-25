The first storm areas in Germany have been evacuated

The flood disaster in the Rhineland-Palatinate was only a week and a half ago. The next heavy rain began in the affected area on Saturday. According to the portal focus reports, the first evacuations have been organized.
Civil Protection Team Leader Begona Hermann announced that local precipitation in the range of 30-40 liters of water per square meter can be expected during the day. The weather may worsen as of Sunday morning.
Garbage mountains as a source of epidemics
In particularly affected communities such as Schuld, Insul or Bad Neuenahr, shuttle buses have been used since Saturday morning to bring people to emergency accommodation in Leimersdorf if needed.
The weather brings another problem: the assistants cannot work as intensively as before. So time should be used for a focused campaign to collect garbage to remove piles of garbage accumulated on the side of the road. Because mountains of waste on the one hand disrupt traffic, on the other hand they are considered a source of epidemics. (bra)
Publication date: 07/24/2021, 6:47 pm
Last update: July 24, 2021, 6:47 PM
