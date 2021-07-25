The first storm areas in Germany have been evacuated

1/5 The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate was hit hard by storms.

2/5 Now thunderstorms are coming their way. Here: Insol municipality.



4/5 Evacuation is now being offered in particularly affected communities.

5/5 Another problem: due to the weather, the assistants could not work as intensively as before.

The flood disaster in the Rhineland-Palatinate was only a week and a half ago. The next heavy rain began in the affected area on Saturday. According to the portal focus reports, the first evacuations have been organized.

Civil Protection Team Leader Begona Hermann announced that local precipitation in the range of 30-40 liters of water per square meter can be expected during the day. The weather may worsen as of Sunday morning.

Garbage mountains as a source of epidemics

In particularly affected communities such as Schuld, Insul or Bad Neuenahr, shuttle buses have been used since Saturday morning to bring people to emergency accommodation in Leimersdorf if needed.