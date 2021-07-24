The AfD and Höck wanted to overthrow the left in Thuringia

In the eastern German state of Thuringia, a parliamentary group in favor of the Alternative for Germany party failed with a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left).

Its president, Bjorn Hook, received 22 yes and 46 no votes out of the 68 votes cast in the state parliament in Erfurt on Friday, thus losing the absolute majority needed to oust Ramelow as head of government.

But this does not end the government crisis in Thuringia. The red, red, and green Ramilo state government hasn’t secured a majority since the October 2019 state election. You’re short on four votes.

Last week, an attempt to dissolve the state parliament and thus hold new elections failed. The CDU’s parliamentary group, which for more than a year contributed votes for important projects, now no longer wants to support the minority government.

The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the Thuringians AfD He proved to be an extremist. Höcke is considered one of the founders of the “wing” of the AfD, which has since been officially dissolved and has been classified as far-right by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. (sda/dpa)

15 neighbors who express their anger with aggressive remarks 1/17 15 neighbors who express their anger with aggressive remarks “Shame on you” – a politician explodes in Goryeo’s speech You may also be interested in: