Afghanistan: UN Secretary-General follows escalation of fighting with “grave concern” | United nations

A UN spokesman said Thursday that with the increase of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General is following the events with “extreme concern”. Attention is focused on the battles of Herat and Kandahar, the second and third largest cities of the country.

“We are particularly concerned that the fighting is shifting to urban areas, where the risk to civilians is greater,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The militant group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until it invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks. In February of that year, it signed an agreement with the United States allowing the withdrawal of US and allied forces from the country that summer as a result. While the intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital Doha, which were supposed to lead to a permanent ceasefire, have practically stopped.

According to recent news reports, the rapid advance of Taliban fighters into regional capitals has led the US and UK to announce that thousands of troops are being sent to Afghanistan to protect and evacuate civilians from their subjects and others.