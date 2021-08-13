Deutschlandfunk Kultur – Cultural news

cultural news

Friday 13 August 2021

Strict standards for the import of cultural goods According to a ruling by the Munich Administrative Court, anyone importing cultural property into Germany must prove when they legally left the country of origin. Otherwise, security would be “a proper and necessary formal measure,” the administrative judge decided.

Friday’s ruling is based on the confiscation of antiques by a major customs office, which the plaintiff obtained at auction in the USA. The Islamic Republic of Iran has made claims for the coins. According to the plaintiff, they belong to a well-known American group that began in the 1960s. It is not even clear whether the coins – “common money with little scientific interest” – actually came from what is now Iran. They also left their home region centuries ago. It is no longer possible to prove the exact time of export and its legality for such small things.

Athena demands the return of the frieze parts of the Parthenon Athens again requested that the friezes of the Parthenon be returned from the British Museum in London to the Acropolis Museum in Athens. The occasion this time is a report by the British magazine “The Art Newspaper” on August 11. Accordingly, rainwater fell from the roof of the museum into the halls in which the friezes of the Parthenon are also displayed. Athens is demanding the return of the sculptures that have been in the possession of the British Museum since 1816 for decades. The British have so far refused to do so. In 2009, a new museum was built below the Acropolis in the Greek capital. There are the real parts on display with plaster replicas of the missing items. The Parthenon is one of the most famous surviving architectural monuments of ancient Greece. READ Israel and Greece work closely together

Transferring production of “Lord of the Rings” to Great Britain Amazon Studios has decided to move the television production of “Lord of the Rings” from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. Work will continue in post-production for the first season until June 2022 in New Zealand. From season two onwards, filming will take place in the UK. New Zealand’s Minister for Economic Development, Nash, expressed his disappointment with the move. The American company spends $465 million on filming the first season alone. As a result, New Zealand is withdrawing a 5% funding grant from the Film Production Grant. Amazon Studios plans to produce five seasons of the series, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

North Rhine-Westphalia awards a new art award The state of North Rhine-Westphalia once again offers a central prize for contemporary artists.

The “North Rhine-Westphalia Art Prize”, amounting to €25,000, will be awarded once a year in one of the five categories of architecture, music, literature, performing arts or visual arts. Prime Minister Laschet said that the past year has made the necessity of art as a social resource more visible than ever. This importance of contemporary art must be taken into account for society. The Long Term Sponsorship Award for Young Artists is also being redesigned. It will be awarded in the future in all five categories and each category will award 15,000 euros. Prizes are awarded by a jury of experts chaired by the Prime Minister. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 22. READ USMNT will play a friendly in Switzerland in May

Britney Spears’ father wants to step down as guardian According to media reports, the father of American pop star Britney Spears, after years of legal battle, wants to retire as guardian of his daughter. This was reported by several US media and based on court documents from Los Angeles. Jamie Spears wanted to avoid another public quarrel with his daughter, which was said to justify it. The singer was temporarily admitted to a clinic in 2008 due to mental health issues. Her father took over the custody of his daughter and thus was also in control of her financial affairs. In the past few months, Britney Spears has violently attacked her father in emotional letters. The 39-year-old said she feels taken advantage of by her family and managers.