According to the survey, the Greeks are on top. Attention, the worst drivers curve in Europe is here.

Driving abroad: In addition to other rules and laws, there are also differences in mindset to consider. (Icon picture) Getty Images

Different countries, different customs: if you go on vacation by car, you can experience the blue miracle – because of other road users. A recent survey showed where you should be especially careful.

Contrary to what car manufacturers would suggest, driving a car is often no cause for joy. Of course, this applies not only to traffic jams, when you feel that the whole world is pushing you on the road. Of course, other drivers always spoil the fun while you do everything right yourself.

Anyone who thinks so is in good company. According to a recent survey conducted by the French motorway company Vinci Autoroutes in cooperation with the survey institute Ipsos, 79 percent of Europeans surveyed have a poor opinion of the driving skills of other road users. On the other hand, 97% are satisfied with their skills behind the wheel.

Eleven European countries covered

for Twelfth “Baromètre de la Conduite Responsible” 12,400 drivers (at least 1,000 each) were surveyed from 11 European countries: Belgium, Germany, France, Greece, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia and Spain. Switzerland is not included in the survey.

If you believe the survey results, Poland is where you are most likely to feel driven by the laws of the jungle, mentioned American broadcaster CNN. Here, 42 percent of those surveyed see the motto “everyone for themselves” apply in the car. Spain was the most civilized country at this point, with only 7 percent of respondents agreeing with this statement.

Many patriotic clichés have also been introduced, the broadcaster writes. For example, only 16 percent of drivers in Italy found the traffic there to be polite and civil. On the other hand, the British considered themselves reticent behind the wheel. In Germany – where most people traditionally race – the driving characteristics of foreigners are viewed relatively favorably. Respondents there saw that only 30% of foreign drivers in Germany drive aggressively or irresponsibly.

Negative leader of Greece

According to the survey in Greece, it must be particularly shocking to tourists who drive. Here the leadership skills of people from other countries were the most important, at 91 percent.

But the Greeks themselves, according to their self-assessment, also take first place in a whole range of categories, such as the Belgian news magazine Moustique from the poll read it.

Accordingly, Greeks excelled at driving in the middle lane with the right lane clear (71 percent admitted this behavior), crossing the continuous line to overtake or turning (64 percent), wearing a helmet or headphones while driving (50 percent), talking on the phone while driving Without a hands-free kit (41 percent), driving without a seat belt (48 percent), driving in a bus lane (37 percent) and driving in a hard shoulder (27 percent).

Sweden and Poland are doing well

However, the Greeks are of course not alone when it comes to problematic driving behaviour. It should also be noted that they and other negative early adopters may also be particularly honest.

Accordingly, the Swedes also keep some records of traffic offenders, who are also not known as reckless: insufficient safety distance (71 percent), use of a hands-free system while driving (62 percent), and no blinking when overtaking. (59 percent), work discussions on the phone while driving (24 percent), parking in electric car spaces (16 percent).

Drivers from Poland were also able to claim top positions in a number of categories, including: making hands-free calls (eg Greeks 41 percent), defining route planning while driving (57 percent), and writing messages on a smartphone (33 percent), watching videos while driving (twelve percent), and sitting at the wheel when tired (47 percent). In addition, they drive for more than four hours at a time and without a longer break than everyone else.