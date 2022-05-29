Lost whale – Rescuers want to lure orcas out of the Seine – News

The orca has been swimming in the Seine for weeks.

With the help of whale sounds, the helpers are now trying to guide the lost animal towards the sea.

A group of scientists, police and firefighters, among others, began the operation at the weekend near the northern French coast, the Rouen-based prefecture in charge announced.

It was not initially clear whether the campaign would be successful. “It’s experimental,” said Charlotte Currie, a bioacoustics researcher. “We’re not at all sure that this will work, but it’s worth a try.”

Given the already weak animal, the authorities, after consulting experts, decided on the method of unusual noise. This avoids using a vessel at close range, which could increase the animal’s stress level.

Caption: Hardships have now severely weakened the orca.

Reuters



Underwater whale sounds are played by a loudspeaker when used. The research teams then want to look from the boats a distance away to see how the orca reacts to the sounds – whether they are attracted to them or reluctant. Why the animal appeared in the Seine is unclear.