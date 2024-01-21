A touch of Canada and the Himalayas for Steinheim

Steinheim-Rolfsen. It doesn't have to be a big project. As has happened elsewhere, the Rolfsers are in no danger of expecting too much of themselves. Quite the opposite: when the citizens of Rolfes began to think about a suitable project for their village in the context of the Integrated Municipal Development Concept (IKEK), the focus quickly shifted to a new connection to recreation and relaxation. Without stress. There is rarely a more suitable environment for this than nature – so the Rolfsers began to gradually develop a small park on the edge of their town into a tree-lined nature trail. “A little something” as they say.

“Exotics” between Village and Stoppelberg

If you go from Rolfzen to the fields via Mühlenkamp or Thienhausener Weg, you will find not only the beautiful grounds with a stream and a tour of the sitting areas, but also a variety of trees and information. More than 30 different trees have been planted there by the village workshop and dedicated assistants: from Himalayan birch to stone pine and sequoia to Canadian hemlock.

The Rolfzer Dorfwerkstatt team is looking for continued support – and ideas.

© Madita Schellenberg



To finance the purchase of the trees, the Rolfes actors offered a tree sponsorship for each tree: many private citizens, associations and even some businesses donated money – and so far 35 trees have been removed. Your godparents will be named in the park in the future. And with more interest in tree sponsorships, chances aren't bad that the nature trail will expand to include another tree here and there in the future.

What happens next?

Initially, the focus in the area is on completing the route with the trees planted so far. On a recent weekend, some Rolfers provided browsing protection for the young trees, protecting them from being grabbed by deer, elk and wild boar.

Some more structural work will follow in the coming weeks: “Fine chips will be added to the gravel path, bridge rails will be at the stream crossings and signs for the nature trail still need to be installed,” says Marcus Klein. Anyone interested in individual trees can find all kinds of interesting information about them on more than 30 boards on the site.

The citizens of Rolfes have been busy building the sidewalk over the past few months.

© Dorfwerkstatt Rolfzen



It will be exciting in the future to see how the partially selected “attractive” trees develop together with the specialists of a tree nursery on the outskirts of Rolfsen. The regional university has already expressed interest in this.

16,000 euros – more

Since the whole thing is an IKEK project, the city contributed 16,000 euros – and the Rolfsers managed to collect at least that amount in donations, including 2,000 euros from one village cafe alone. Local residents weren't the only ones who helped build the educational trail: the city provided the Rolfsers with the space they needed through a land transfer, and among other things, the building yard helped build stream crossings.

“Fine-tuning” and opening up

In the spring, further small projects are to be implemented on the Rolfser tree nature trail with the younger residents of the village of Steinheim: Anna-Lena Helms will create a barefoot trail with children and young people. People, and Jens Kunstein invites you to build a giant insect hotel. And: “We're always happy to get more ideas for our tree landscape,” emphasizes Klein.

The new park will be officially opened “before the summer holidays”, as the Rolfsers say. If there is still snow on the trees, you will be able to admire them in their lush green.