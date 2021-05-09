A setback for Bushman, quickly triumphed for Merlier-Sport

Novara (AFP) – Quietly hoping for Germany on podium Emmanuel Buchmann and Belgium’s Tim Merlier winning its first sprint, the Giro d’Italia 104 set off on its three-week journey.

After the first 187.6 kilometers out of a total of 3,479.9 kilometers to the finish in Milan, Buchmann is already left behind after losing nearly a minute in the test opening time of the Italian world champion and first Filippo Jana in general, but also a few seconds to the biggest competitors in the general classification have lost .

“I think you can’t necessarily lose Giro today, and there are many difficult stages,” Buchmann said after his humble start. However, the expectations of the Bora-hansgrohe team were different. “Honestly, we were hoping to get more from Emmanuel,” said Athletic Director Jens Zimke. “But he just came from the high altitude training camp, so it’s always a little difficult.” On Sunday, the climbing specialist reached the target on the main square.

Today’s victory was a matter for the runners after the 179 kilometers from Stubengye to Novara. Merler beat Italians Giacomo Nizzolo and Ilya Viviani.

Dutchman Dylan Gronwigen, who returned after a nine-month suspension at Giro, did not play the main role in fourth place. Groenewegen pushed his compatriot Fabio Jacobsen to a hurdle on August 5 last year in the first leg of Poland’s tour of a downhill race to the end in Katowice at a speed of over 80 kilometers per hour. Jacobsen was in an artificial coma and had to be operated on several times.

Wearing the pink shirt for season one was evident to Ganna for the first few days, as for the year before. The Italian was in a class of his own in his own specialization at the time the trial opened in Turin and he won by a large margin over his compatriot Eduardo Aveni. Young Belgian Rymco Evenbueil, just 19 seconds behind, was particularly convincing to the greatest contenders for an all-out victory. The performance was even more outstanding, especially since the 21-year-old had led a race for the first time since he suffered a pelvic fracture nearly nine months ago. “He was so emotional on the launch pad. Tears were in my eyes,” said Evenbuell, who also got an extra two seconds on Sunday.

Former Vuelta winner Simon Yates (Great Britain / 0: 38), former tour champion Egan Bernal (Colombia / 0:39) and veteran warrior Vincenzo Nepalese (Italy / 0:41) were all slower in the trial period, but still faster like Buchmann (0:55).

Ravensberger, who finished fourth in the Tour de France in 2019, wants to be the first German to climb the podium on Tour Italy. The profile suits a climbing specialist. Over 47,000 vertical meters must be mastered in the next three weeks. “It is likely that this gyro will be determined in the third week, when there are several severe stages,” Zimke said.

Runners can return to the train on Monday. One mountain in the third category and two climbing in the fourth class should be possible for fast men in the third division for a distance of more than 190 kilometers from Biella to Kanal.

