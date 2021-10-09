A New World: This Is How Server Transfer Works

new world Publish a post explaining the rules for moving a server. MeinMMO summarizes the most important information for you.

What kind of transfers are they? Amazon has already announced That free server transfers are coming in a new world. This allows you to transfer your characters to another server – even for free in exchange for the transfer initially.

This is meant to clear out the full servers for the new world a bit – it’s also possible that the queues will be a little shorter. You can read in our center on MeinMMO Everything you need to know about server transfers in the new world.

This is how you use transform: in one Post Forum The development team explains exactly how the free transfer works. All you have to do is follow some steps:

Log in to the character to be transferred – even if you have to go through a queue to do so

Goes to the store and finds the Transfer tab, claims the transfer code stored there

Leave your company if you are in one

Remove all existing auctions from the trading center

Standing in a city or outpost

The explanation ends here, but we assume that you have to use the token to choose the target server next. The context menu of the token itself is supposed to provide an explanation.

on reddit Some fans are already debating whether these tokens are “storable” after they have been used. If the free phase ends, they want to be able to transfer for free at a later time, eg if their server changes again.

Frequently Asked Questions About Server Transfer in the New World – Rules and Possibilities

When do transfers come? There is no set date yet. The language was from “This Week” but the post says there have been some difficulties. They want to fix it, but it takes a little longer. At the moment, one counts the “next week”, that is, the week of October 11th.

Can this be done only once? No, the tokens will obviously be available for purchase in the future, says the post. However, there is a fee for this service, and only the first transfer is free. However, it is possible that more free tokens will be released in the future.

What servers can I switch to? All servers in your non-populated area should be targetable at this time. Basically: the world shouldn’t be full, it should be in maintenance and you shouldn’t actually have a character in there. Already in Germany Many servers blocked for new characters. Gamers like MeinMMO author Mark Sellner should be especially happy if they discover completely empty servers:

I’ve never had more fun in New World, but one thing is annoying: you are the other players

What can I take with me? You keep all your character progress and inventory, your faction and rank there, your houses and facilities and all the coins you’ve collected. Only your friends list and your position in the company plus the remaining auctions in the trading center are lost.

There are already a number of players and even entire companies who have announced that they will switch servers and are finally waiting for the opportunity.

With transfers, the concentrated mass of players must be distributed from a few servers to a much larger number. It remains to be seen if this will work as intended, or if there will be other urban areas.

Would you use the option?