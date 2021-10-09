iPhones and Samsung Galaxys also affected: Millions of devices may soon be without internet

Internet outages may soon come to smartphones, TVs, or consoles. Because certification ends with older models. You can find out how to solve the problem here.

For the links on this page, the merchant may pay a commission, for example for or green underline.

More information.

Let’s Encrypt, probably the largest digital certificate issuer, warns users of older smartphones and other devices: Since September 30, the “IdentTrust DST Root CA X3” certificate is no longer available. This could mean that many devices such as mobile phones, as well as computers, consoles or “internet of things” devices can now have significant problems connecting to the Internet, such as Yahoo mentioned. This will also affect iPhones running iOS 9 or lower, as well as Android smartphones running Android 2.3.6 or older. Windows users with operating systems prior to Windows XP and owners of Sony PS3, PS4, or Nintendo 3DS consoles may also encounter problems.

iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, PS4 and more soon without internet?

Many users may soon have to go offline on their devices IMAGO / Addictive Stock According to security expert Scott Helmy, this can affect devices released before 2016 as well as all devices that have the word “smart” in their names. According to Helmets, this also includes televisions, lamps, refrigerators, and smart home appliances. “The extent of the problem is not yet clear. But somewhere, something will stop working at some point“. Helms goes on to say that major manufacturers like Apple, Google, Sony or Microsoft didn’t even have a coupon issue, and therefore didn’t warn users that the certificate had expired. The current situation has not existed since the 1980s, which is why it is difficult to make an accurate assessment of the consequences.