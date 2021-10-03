World

A major German scramble for the chancellery and the government after the Merkel era

October 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/8

    Not a lot of funny behavior left.

  • 2/8

    “Schmutzeln” from Bavaria at Laschet: Markus Söder, President of CSU.

  • 7/8

    The rest will remain open, possibly until Christmas.

  • 8/8

    After the end of Merkel’s reign, courtiers at the German court contested for power and positions.

On the TV Elephant Tour, Armin Laschet tries to be everything Sunday night after the election, but not a good loser. As a candidate for chancellor, he led the Union to a historic defeat. His party lost nearly nine percent. Even worse: he ended up behind the SPD.

Angela Merkel’s legacy gambled away. The proud and powerful CDU/CSU, of which nothing could have been dangerous in the past – not even the secret black money accounts in Switzerland – is collapsing. The People’s Party… Even this seemingly eternal prestige may soon be lost.

