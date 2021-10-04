Pandora’s Papers – Putin’s Palace, King Abdullah’s luxury villas – and Swiss consultants

– Putin’s Palace, King Abdullah’s luxury villas and Swiss consultants participate in this Secretaries and lawyers from Switzerland take care of thousands of offshore companies – often notably for tyrants and despots. This indicates a new data leak. Christian BronnemannAnd Sylvain BessonAnd Svenson CornellsAnd Bernard O’DehnalAnd Oliver Zellman

This is shown in Pandora’s Leaves – demo video. Video: Adrian Banholzer, Christian Bronnemann, Nicolas Vass (Tamidia)

Five days before Christmas 2017: A guardian from the Montreux area sends an email to Panama with a photo. “Please do not save this unencrypted image to any electronic medium,” he urges. Another email says he is a “very special customer”.

If you open the photo in the attachment, a Jordanian passport appears. It is the property of the country’s King Abdullah II.

The passport photo is part of a new data leak called Pandora’s Papers. evaluated by the International Consortium of Journalists (ICIJ). in Switzerland das Share Tamedia Research Office. (Here are the most important answers to the new leak). Several “privileged clients” of Swiss service providers had already appeared in the 2016 Panama Papers. Then politicians and lawyers’ lobbyists assured them that there was no need to tighten controls, and that everything was in perfect order. But the new data now shows something completely different.