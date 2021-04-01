A hidden app from Apple is preinstalled on the iPhone

Apple’s iOS is packed with little features that are sometimes hard to find. It has now found that there is an entire app hidden on the iPhone.

Usually all factory installed iPhone apps are on the home screen. This gives you an overview of everything Apple wants to offer its customers – almost everything. Because the app is hidden on iPhone and can only be found by wrapping.

Only now hidden iPhone app detected

The interesting thing about the app is that it is the only known case in which a pre-installed app cannot be found on the home screen or in the app library. It’s also unclear why the app exists. It is actually a QR code scanner. This function is already included in the Camera app on iPhone and it is also available as an option in the Control Center. It was a hidden iPhone app.Tool HacksIt was detected in iOS 14.

How to find the application

The app is called simply “Codescanner” and can only be found via iOS search.

Open the search box by swiping down on the home screen. Enter “scanner code” in the search field and click on the result. You can now scan QR codes and run the LED on the back for help.

You can also find the instructions in the video here:

What is the feature of the hidden code scanner app on iPhone?

The QR code scanner in the iPhone camera usually opens a new window in Safari to show the link. On the other hand, the Code Scanner app opens its browser inside the app, which deletes the search result after closing the app.

The question still arises, why did Apple preinstall its iPhone app specifically for this function – and then hide it, too. After all, quick access via the Control Center does exactly the same function.