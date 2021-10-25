Leak shows off a new headphone, console and charging station Oculus Quest

The official tutorial videos revealed today feature a previously unknown Oculus headset, controllers, and charging station. The videos could reveal the new Quest 2 Pro or Quest 3 headset, which could be officially launched on Facebook Connect this week.

Four clear video tutorials The road to virtual reality Regardless of how official it was originally, it came online on Sunday, showing off a previously unseen Oculus headset.

The videos were Posted by Bastian user on Twitter Which says it’s from “Seacliff” firmware (which is believed to be the codename for the upcoming Oculus headset). While Bastian constantly reveals new information from the Oculus software, they attribute the discovery of the videos to a user named Samulia.

In addition to the uncommon headset, the videos also show Oculus Touch controllers without tracking rings, as well as a dock that apparently charges both the headset and controllers.

The lack of tracking loops on the consoles is consistent with previous alleged leaks that suggested the new consoles might include cameras for indoor and outdoor tracking, rather than being tracked by headset cameras (like the original Quest and Quest 2).

It’s not clear if the headset in the videos is an upcoming product – it could just be a placeholder or a generic headset for demonstration purposes – although it looks a lot like one Several VR headset prototypes that Facebook teased earlier this month.

When the video shows a new Quest headset, it appears that some components of the device have moved to the back cover, making the front of the device more compact and goggle-like than the previous Quest headset.

Given that Facebook Connect’s annual conference is only a few days away, the natural speculation is that this headset will be officially unveiled at the event. Signals from “Quest Pro” are already recognized, along with information that the headset may include for eye and face tracking. The company can of course refer to the headset as “Quest 3,” although we’ll have to wait and see what will be revealed on Facebook Connect on Thursday.