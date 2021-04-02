Microsoft Teams and Xbox lived longer than 2 hours but mostly recovered

Several Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live, were unavailable for more than two hours Thursday evening. The company says it has largely recovered.

Microsoft Office 365-Statusseite He says there is “a DNS issue affecting many Microsoft 365 and Azure services” and states that the issue has been resolved. Not all services are complete yet, but the page contains a list of services and their current status. Most of them have been fully recovered. The Microsoft 365-Status account I admit it first A problem occurred at 5:45 PM ET.

We have confirmed that primary DNS outage has been reduced. We are currently reviewing the final Microsoft 365 Service Restore. More details can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl Or MO248163 in your admin center. – Microsoft 365 Status (@ MSFT365Status) 1. April 2021

The Xbox-Statusseite He once said that many services suffer from “massive interruptions” including accounts, multiplayer games and cloud games. Most services have recovered, although cloud gaming continues to experience a major outage, according to the status page. Microsoft XboxSupport Twitter account says these problems It must be fixed, And so on.

Cloud Gaming launch problems should now also be resolved! Thank you for all the reports, we will be here and listen. Xbox Support (Xbox Support) 1. April 2021

During the service outage, the account also retweeted the latest posts from the outside Twitter account zu Serverproblemen.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the only recent Microsoft service outage. Microsoft Teams, Azure, and other Microsoft 365 services were down for about four hours On March 15th.

Update April 1 20:16 ET: Microsoft says blackouts are mostly over, so we’ve edited the headline and article accordingly.