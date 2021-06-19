A collapse in the Hubble Space Telescope | abroad

Space travel – The Hubble Space Telescope has been out of service for several days. Also, the US space agency NASA announced, Friday, that there is a problem with the computer that controls the scientific instruments of the telescope.

The computer shut down itself last Sunday, and the attempt to restart on Monday failed.

NASA said the telescope itself, which has been in space since 1990, and its instruments are “working well.” However, the tools have been placed in safe mode until the issue is resolved.

The Hubble telescope was jointly developed by NASA and the European Space Agency, ESA. Since its launch in April 1990, Hubble has revolutionized astronomy with its stunning images from space.

His recordings of the planets of our solar system, as well as distant galaxies, supernova explosions, and planetary nebulae, gave ordinary people a completely unexpected view of the universe.

However, the history of the space telescope has not always gone smoothly. Soon after starting, it turned out that its main mirror was not properly grounded. The result was blurry images. The bug was fixed in 1993 by the space shuttle mission.

The telescope should continue to operate until the end of the year. Then the new James Webb Telescope will replace Hubble.