Update 1.23 with more bug fixes

SciFi-Openworld’s miserable Cyberpunk 2077 receives more bug fixes with update 1.23.
The basics in brief
- Cyberpunk 2077 still suffers from a number of bugs.
- With update 1.23 some of them will be removed.
It was recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will return to Play Station Store is included.
has now Red Projekt CD Update Version 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077. This fixes more bugs. Much of this has to do with the collision behavior of the player and characters.
Also in terms of performance Red Projekt CD According to the patch notes, some improvements. Among other things, there are “various optimizations for CPUs”. CD Projekt Red has also worked hard on memory management.
On PC, users who played at 1280×720 resolution had a hard time not being able to select the upgrade button. CD Projekt Red has now removed this bug as well. A list of all bug fixes and improvements can be found on the game’s website.
