Weston PTO gala raises $50,000 for playground

A benefit gala featuring dinner, dancing, and fund raising was held to support the replacement of the Hurlbutt Elementary School’s North House playground.

The playground is 30 years old and serves elementary school students and the greater Weston community. Its replacement is expected to cost $130,000.

Sponsored by the Hurlbutt PTO, the gala was held at the Rolling Hills Country Club and raised $50,000 for the playground project. Auction items raking in contributions included being a Navy SEAL for a Day at the Campfire Club of America, a fire truck birthday party donated by the Weston Fire Department, a police birthday party donated by the Weston Police Department, and the experience of being the Hurlbutt Elementary School principal for a day.

“The night itself reflected the amazing sense of community that we are so fortunate to have in Weston. The energy and enthusiasm for our schools and town was very moving,” said Laura Kaddis, principal of Hurlbutt Elementary School. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to HES PTO President Marlo Villepigue and the PTO Gala Committee for their continued commitment to the success of this project, which will benefit all of our students and our community for many years.”

Since August, the Hurlbutt PTO has raised approximately $54,000 for the playground, including the gala and other donations. An additional $76,000 is needed to reach the goal of $130,000.

The PTO will be hosting more fund-raising activities in 2018 to bridge the gap. The goal is to build the playground this summer in order for it to be open next fall.

To learn more or support the new playground, visit hesplayground.com.