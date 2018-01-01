The Weston Forum

Happy New Year from the Weston Forum

By Patricia Gay on January 1, 2018 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Outside the residence of author Hans Wilhem and artist Judy Henderson, Jolantha wishes everyone in Weston a happy new year.

The Forum’s offices are closed today, Monday, Jan. 1.

Weston Public Schools are also closed as well as Weston Town Hall, town offices, the transfer station and Weston Public Library.

Happy New Year from The Weston Forum.

