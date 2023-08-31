49 Winchester Open House by Luke Combs | Country.de

49 Winchester We announced the dates for our first European concert. The band will play as an opening act in the fall Luke Combs A series of offers. It begins with a concert in Oslo, Norway, on September 30. The 14-date tour will also take the band to Hamburg on October 6, 2023 Barclays Stadium.

“Luca is someone whose music and style we have admired for many years,” he explains. Isaac Gibson Of 49 Winchester. “We are so grateful and can’t wait to tour with him and come to Europe in the fall – and finally bring our show to the biggest stages we’ve ever played around the world. We’ll see you there!”

49 Winchester toured throughout the year in support of the release of their debut album, Fortune Favors The Bold (released via New West Records). The album quickly racked up over 85 million streams, 32 million of which came from the single “Russell County Line” alone. The band was named Spotify’s Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023 and was named Apple Music’s Rising Country Artists of 2022. “Fortune Favors The Bold” debuted at number seven on the Billboard Top New Artist charts and at number seven on the Billboard charts .

The reviews were great: Rolling Stone called them “Country Music’s Most Buzz Bands” and ranked the album as one of the 25 Best Country & Americana Albums of the Year. Bandcamp praised “Fortune Favors The Bold” as “one of the best songs”. Country or national music-Paintings 2023”.

2023 Tour Dates: Luke Combs Opening Match

September 30 – Oslo, Norway

October 1 – Stockholm, Sweden

October 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark

October 6 – Hamburg, Germany

October 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 8 – Paris, France

October 10 – Zurich, Switzerland

October 11 – Brussels, Belgium

October 13 – Dublin, Ireland

October 14 – Belfast, United Kingdom

October 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom

October 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom

October 19 – London, United Kingdom

October 20 – London, United Kingdom

October 22 – London, United Kingdom (main show)