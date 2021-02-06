2: 1 victory over Djokovic & Partners: Men’s ATP Cup Semi-Final Tennis | Tennis News

The German tennis men’s team reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup.

World number seven Alexander Zverev and second seed German Jan Lennard Struff scored the decisive point, 2-1 against defending champion Serbia in a joint double. They won a thriller against Novak Djokovic / Nikola Kapich 7: 6 (7: 4), 5: 7, 10: 7. Now there is a duel with Russia (From 11:30 p.m. Live on Sky Sport 2).

The 23-year-old Zverev had previously lost his singles to world number one Djokovic 7: 6 (7: 3), 2: 6, 5: 7. Struve made the point that led to the decisive match. The 30-year-old from Warstein beat Dusan Lajovi, ranked 26th in the world, 3: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4.













Germany reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup.



Germany is now against Russia

“I was hoping to win one too, it was a very good match. But we have reached the semi-finals and we will play against Russia tomorrow, that’s important,” Zverev said.













ATP Cup: Alexander Zverev speaks after the victory over Serbia (video duration: 37 seconds).



The team overseen by captain Misha Zverev had already won their first duel with Canada 2-1. Last year, the German national team failed in the group stage at the team competition premiere.

