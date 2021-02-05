The chief pilots Francesco Friedrich warns of vanity

sport

February 5, 2021
YoFrancesco Friedrich expected another home game. Originally, the World Bobsleigh Championships should be held at Lake Placid. However, due to the pandemic, all races will be held in Europe this winter. So the world record champion from Pirna can compete again on his doorstep, on Altenberg ice. But unlike the title fights in February 2020, the 30-year-old is much more relaxed about the mission. “The pressure is less, we will be fine again, but we can handle the task more relaxed this year,” he says.

In the run-up to the World Cup last year, Francesco Friedrich put a heavy burden on himself. The fat athlete really wanted to beat the record of Eugenio Monti. The Italian won the gold in two throws five times in a row in the 1950s. When Friedrich managed to do so, his striker Thorsten Margis admitted: “We were under tremendous pressure, and we also had moments that we were not sure of.” Twelve months later, Frederick said, “Everyone expected this title from us.”

Everything else is reappear. At least in the world championships. Friedrich’s view is directed at the Olympic Games in Beijing next year: “We definitely want to defend the double gold in the games, which are of the highest priority,” Friedrich says. The bobsleigh pilot was unsuccessful in overcoming the competition in two and four matches in two consecutive matches.


Because of this overall goal, Friedrich was not happy to postpone the World Championships. He knows Altenburger Pan well, which is why preparation was easier for him and his team. “In terms of the Olympic Games, Lake Placid was still better for us.” Because in the US he could see if his big skate was as good as it sounds. “If we could see there that our quadruple is going better than it has been in previous years, it would have been beneficial for us.”

