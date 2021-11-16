▷ The world’s first breast implants ‘come to life’

Anatomics Pty Ltd.

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire)

subordinate Innovative medical device manufacturer Anatomics Pty Ltd has announced the world’s first use of the revolutionary StarPore polymer tissue scaffold for reconstructive thoracic surgery in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Portugal and New Zealand.

To view the multimedia press release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Anatomics-Incredible-World-First-Ribcage-Implant-Becomes-alive.shtml

More than 20 patients from all over the world live with a new box made of a revolutionary material developed by the Australian company Anatomics Pty Ltd. It has been developed.

StarPore® is a strong, flexible and porous material that your body’s cells and tissues can grow into – unlike traditional impermeable implant materials.

founder of anatomy, Professor Paul Dorso She said : “The custom-made chest reconstruction was the world’s first application of this material, which has now revolutionized the way these surgeries are performed to replace and repair the chest of people damaged by trauma, tumors or infections.”

In the past, surgeons used bone cement and wires to reconstruct the chest while the patient was on the operating table.

Starburg Unique in that it becomes “alive” within weeks as the patient’s own cells grow into a strong, flexible and porous scaffold. Starburg he is too Invisible on X-rays and scans so doctors can easily monitor the patient after the procedure.” Saget Professor D’Urso.

Dr. Haniz Ahmed (Senior Thoracic Surgeon, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore) reported that after implanting the first two StarPore chest cages, “It lasts a lifetime while maintaining the same shape, holding normal tissues in place. The material provides a framework for human tissues to cling to and grow due to its biological trabecular porosity similar to the porosity of the body.”

Professor Shanda Blackmon (Thoracic Surgeon, Mayo Clinic USA) Summarizes: About the benefits of StarPore These include flexibility, rigid fixation, the ability to encapsulate the ribs, the individual 3D design, the ability to easily drill holes for attaching artificial ligaments, the shape of the scalpel that can be modified during surgery, the ability to soak in an antibiotic solution, and the possibility of revascularization.”

Dr. Michael Harden (Cardiac Surgeon, Royal North Shore Hospital, Australia) Report it recently “The StarPore implant has enabled our patient to do things we take for granted, whether it’s driving a car, bending over to pick up something, or just taking deep breaths.”

A pioneer in the field of breast reconstruction, Anatomics created the world’s first 3D-printed box for a Spanish patient in 2014. Since then, the company has perfected the technology so that the first StarPore rib cage can be implanted in Singapore in May 2019. StarPore Rib Baskets have been successfully implanted in 24 Patients in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore, Portugal and UK.

Professor Dorso Saget “StarPore anatomy has become the standard for chest reconstruction and will provide a platform for innovation in research and development in cardiopulmonary disease. In the future, StarPore ribs could incorporate advanced electronic capabilities in monitoring, treatment, and communications.”

Animation link for anatomy illustration

https://player.vimeo.com/video/630641473?h=6612c2cfbb&autoplay=1&loop=1

Link to the current Channel Nine news story (Australia):

https://amp.9news.com.au/article/e45d5db1-efa6-4971-89b7-0efe9d7fb934

Direct Link to Anatomics App Chest:

https://anatomics.com/au/applications/thoracic.html