Doctor Who – Movie: Deutschlandpremiere bei One

The TV premiere of Doctor Who: The Movie is on the agenda for all time-traveling aliens fans. One shows the link between the old and new series in prime time. Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann can be considered physicians.

Free TV broadcaster ONE has its premiere in Germany”Doctor Who: The movieAnnounced on Tuesday, November 16th at 8:15pm. The film, produced by BBC Worldwide and Universal Studios, and produced in 1996 for British BBC One and American Fox, is the link between the classic He and the new He. In addition to the various audiobooks and mini-episode, it is the only adventure of the Doctor, played by Paul McGann, and thus a must-have for the Whovians.

in a “Doctor Who: The movieThe Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) makes an emergency landing for the TARDIS in San Francisco in the 1990s, where he is unceremoniously shot by a gang and only regenerates in the hospital. The Eighth Incarnation of Time (McGann) meets cardiologist Dr. Holloway (Daphne Ashbrook) ), who became the first companion of the Eighth Doctor. Meanwhile, the demonic master takes over the body of the Medic (Eric Roberts) and possesses the Eye of Harmony. Through this TARDIS energy source, he plans to defeat his time-traveling archenemy once and for all, to take control of his body and destroy Earth.

Director Jeffrey Sachs’ movie was an attempt”Doctor from“To make an American series, if necessary, never came before. Instead, the UK’s revival nearly ten years later and continues to this day. Some quirks, such as noting that the Doctor is semi-human, were a cannonball under the rug, But what everyone can agree on is the fact that Paul McGahn was a very good doctor, and despite his short height, he was very little. An impression could be left behind. Later he was preparing for the 50th Anniversary series (Doctor’s Day) in the short episode” .Doctor’s Night“To see.

twelfth season ofDoctor fromIn ONE, where there is a new episode every Tuesday. BBC One will begin its thirteenth season on October 31st, which will be the final chapter for the thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whitaker) and presenter Chris Chipnall, before senior author Russell takes on T Davis, who led the Renaissance at the time, is at the helm once again.

movie trailer:

You can join Doctor Who now Amazon Prime VideoAnd Gwen Plus +And Netflix or Itunes Stream.