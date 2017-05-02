The Weston High varsity softball team beat the Stratford Red Devils 14-4 on Monday to qualify for the state Class M tournament for the first time in seven years.

The Trojans scored first when Mallory Rogers had the first of her four singles and then stole third and home to give Weston a 1-0 lead. Weston pitcher Annalise Icatar held Stratford without a run for the first two innings thanks to a double play she started by grabbing a line drive in the second. Weston added another run in the third on a Julia Neufeld single and a Rebel error. Stratford scored their first run in the bottom of the inning after a hit batter and a single.

In the top of the fourth Weston rallied for five runs. Meg Brennan singled and Sammy Phillips walked. Then with two outs Jordan Klebanow reached on an error to drive in a run, Icatar doubled home two more runs, and Weston added two final runs on passed balls. In the bottom of the fourth catcher Klebanow picked off a Stratford runner at third to end the inning.

In the sixth inning Weston added a pair of runs on singles by Rogers and Klebanow and a Samantha Hurwitz walk. Stratford scored two of its own runs in the bottom of the sixth on a triple and two singles.

Weston put the game away with five more runs in the seventh.

Stratford managed to score a last run in the bottom of the seventh before Icatar retired the last batter for the victory. She allowed only three earned runs and struck out four.