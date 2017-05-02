Behind a shutout performance by pitcher Zack Clevenger, the Weston High baseball team defeated host Stratford 8-0 on Monday.

The Trojans took an early lead in the first inning on Dan Covino’s sacrifice fly and scored two runs both the second and sixth frames to go up 5-0.

Covino tripled in the seventh as Weston scored three runs to put the game out of reach.

On the mound, Clevenger allowed just three hits with 10 strikeout no walks. Robert Vena took the loss for Stratford, allowing eight runs, nine hits, and striking out six,

Weston had nine hits in the game. Scott Derene had three hits and an RBI along with two stolen basis. Covino had two hits and three RBI. Colin Donnelly had two hits and two RBI.