The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on the Russian-Ukrainian front has come into increasing focus: According to Russian sources Three “unidentified” drones were said to have attacked the spent nuclear fuel storage facility and caused a radioactive explosion.

In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his warnings over the weekend that Russia might attack the nuclear power plant. It seems that he wants to prepare the Ukrainian public for a nuclear catastrophe.

The reasons for this propaganda campaign may be Ukraine’s attack, which has not been satisfactory so far, and the upcoming NATO meeting on July 11 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Accordingly, Kiev’s goal will be to draw the coalition forces into the conflict after all.

Today we signed a joint statement with the Prime Minister @employee With regard to support for the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects, and this is already the 21st such statement, that is, the majority supported our prospects, in particular on the question of membership in … pic.twitter.com/cM9gxPxAJX – Володимир Зеленський (ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2023

It is noted that the Ukrainian media is increasingly covering the topic of a possible Russian attack on Zaporizhia. Accordingly, Russia wants to launch a “new Chernobyl” here. Pro-Kremlin media see this as a “false flag campaign”, a deliberate deception of the public.

Nuclear exercises in Ukraine. The authorities are worried that Russia might blow up the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which it occupies. If they blow up the Kakhovka Dam, they can blow up the power plant. The video shows someone cleansing pic.twitter.com/2X4flIwiij – Timofey Milovanov (Mylovanov) June 29, 2023

Observers consider this unlikely That Russia wants to destroy or even destroy the power plant. In this case, eastern Ukraine, Crimea, and parts of central and southern Russia could be permanently radioactive. Moscow could not have an interest in this. Even China, which has so far sided with Russia, will not welcome any major collapse of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.