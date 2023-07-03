Zelensky prepares Ukraine for a suspected Russian attack on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia talks about deceiving the public so that NATO forces will be drawn into the conflict

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on the Russian-Ukrainian front has come into increasing focus: According to Russian sources Three “unidentified” drones were said to have attacked the spent nuclear fuel storage facility and caused a radioactive explosion.

In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his warnings over the weekend that Russia might attack the nuclear power plant. It seems that he wants to prepare the Ukrainian public for a nuclear catastrophe.

The reasons for this propaganda campaign may be Ukraine’s attack, which has not been satisfactory so far, and the upcoming NATO meeting on July 11 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Accordingly, Kiev’s goal will be to draw the coalition forces into the conflict after all.

It is noted that the Ukrainian media is increasingly covering the topic of a possible Russian attack on Zaporizhia. Accordingly, Russia wants to launch a “new Chernobyl” here. Pro-Kremlin media see this as a “false flag campaign”, a deliberate deception of the public.

Observers consider this unlikely That Russia wants to destroy or even destroy the power plant. In this case, eastern Ukraine, Crimea, and parts of central and southern Russia could be permanently radioactive. Moscow could not have an interest in this. Even China, which has so far sided with Russia, will not welcome any major collapse of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

