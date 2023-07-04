I had to stand behind the women. Swiss Nobel laureate feels discriminated against as a man

Nobel laureate Kurt Futhrich is troubled by alleged discrimination against men. stone key

Are men subject to discrimination in science? Swiss Nobel laureate Kurt Futhrich caused a stir with a statement to this effect.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Swiss Nobel laureate Kurt Futhrich was alarmed by an incident regarding alleged discrimination against men.

Reason: For a group photo, researchers who took part in the event were asked to apply.

“It was absurd, absolutely absurd,” says the Nobel laureate.

At an event where young researchers can exchange ideas with Nobel laureates, Swiss Nobel laureate Kurt Futhrich made it clear he feels discriminated against.

How is that? “As a male scientist, I feel discriminated against when I am here,” he said at the scientific conference “Meeting the Nobel Laureates in Lindau.”

Women are the subject of the conference

“After the first day of the meeting, it is clear that unfortunately science will not be the subject of the conference,” explains Wüthrich. The topic is women in science. He sat loudly “Scenery” With three men on stage. Apparently, the statement came from the fact that Wüthrich quoted from an interview.

According to Blake, he mentioned an interview given to the newspaper “Schwiebyci” by scientist Kristian Noslin-Volhard. The biologist criticizes that women should “better not act like men”. Because “men are allowed to be strict, women must be more friendly and gentle, otherwise they will get into trouble.”

Researcher’s reaction to Wüthrich’s statement

According to Wüthrich, one of the scientists in the audience said: “As a researcher, it is very uncomfortable to listen to a Nobel Prize winner be upset by ‘male discrimination’.”

Then the event manager tries to interrupt the finder. She then adds, “There may be individual discrimination against men, but it is nothing compared to the systemic discrimination women face.” I got applause from the audience.

“it was ridiculous”

Versus Science Journal “Sciences” Wüthrich raises again after the event. He did not feel deprived as an individual, but as a man.

For example, when scientists were asked to pose for a group photo. “I would be horrified to be presented in this way,” he says angrily. Apparently he should then stand behind the women.

“It was absurd, completely absurd,” says Wüthrich. It is believed that this discriminates against men and exalts women.

But the gap between men and women is still significant, particularly in research. Even today, women are rarely mentioned as co-authors in publications, Research and Teaching reported at the end of June. In addition, only 60 female scientists have won the Nobel Prize so far. It was obtained by 892 men.