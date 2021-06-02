Florida excludes transgender students from school sports

The US state of Florida excludes transgender students from girls’ school sports. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law to that effect Tuesday at a Christian school in Jacksonville.

Accordingly, transgender women and girls will have to interact with boys in the future sport Measurement in public schools. “We think it is very important to have integrity Competitions DeSantis said. “We stick to biology, not ideology, when we play sports.”

Other republican states had previously adopted similar measures. Signed in Florida on the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month, which focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

‘Shocking’, says gay Democratic politician Carlos Smith on the go Twitter. This fuels fear of transgender people and puts vulnerable people at risk children Not for a good reason. (sda/afp)

