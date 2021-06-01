President of the United States again in 2024? This is how Republicans prepare for Trump’s return

Keystone-sda.ch 1/7 Will Donald Trump return to the White House in a few years?

For a long time Donald Trump (74) criticized the election of the President of the United States, talking about fraud. Did not help. Voted and Joe Biden (78) was sworn in as the new President of the United States. Meanwhile, calm reigned around the 74-year-old. Also because Twitter banned his account. The ex-president was especially active there – he was practically his mouthpiece.

Republicans do not want to accept an election defeat. It seems you still believe in Trump. If they have what they want, he will become President of the United States again in 2024. To that end, it all started in several US states. Electoral reform should ensure that the next president will be a Republican.

Officially, this is about protecting the “integrity of the electoral process”. It looks fine at first, but fix is ​​tough – and how. “I’m really afraid the Republicans are currently laying the foundations for winning the 2024 presidential election without winning the election,” says Daniel Ziblatt, a professor of political science at Harvard University.Spiegel».

Explaining election results should be easier than not

Specifically, decision-making power should be transferred from the local election oversight authorities to the parliaments of the respective federal states. Representatives and governors can use it to determine the electors, who will in turn be sent to Washington to elect the new president. It won’t be the citizens who decide who will elect the new president – but the MPs and the governors.

And there is another thing that scares the political scientist Zblat. Apparently, with the help of reform, the election result can be annulled more easily after that. For example, in Texas, an election can only be nullified by fraud if an incorrect casting of the vote results in the victory of the candidate. That needs to change now.

It should now be possible to cancel elections retroactively if the assessment shows that there are more votes incorrectly cast than that satisfied the candidate to win the election. It does not matter to whom the wrong votes were cast.

The Republicans look desperate

So a heated debate broke out over electoral reforms in the United States. Civil rights activist and US President Joe Biden himself considers it an attack on democracy. Meanwhile, Democrats are secretly hoping these legislative changes will encourage citizens to go to the next election. On the other hand, some Democrats and civil rights activists also view Republicans’ actions as a desperate act of securing their political power.