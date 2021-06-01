World

President of the United States again in 2024? This is how Republicans prepare for Trump’s return

June 2, 2021
Esmond Barker
For a long time Donald Trump (74) criticized the election of the President of the United States, talking about fraud. Did not help. Voted and Joe Biden (78) was sworn in as the new President of the United States. Meanwhile, calm reigned around the 74-year-old. Also because Twitter banned his account. The ex-president was especially active there – he was practically his mouthpiece.

Republicans do not want to accept an election defeat. It seems you still believe in Trump. If they have what they want, he will become President of the United States again in 2024. To that end, it all started in several US states. Electoral reform should ensure that the next president will be a Republican.

