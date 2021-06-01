Austrian Minister Raab (ÖVP) defends “Map of Islam”

Herbert Parhofer Susan Raab (ÖVP), Austrian Chancellor and Minister for Integration. Photo: Herbert Pfarrhofer / APA / dpa

“This is by no means a general suspicion of Muslims,” ​​said Raab of the newspaper “Welt” (Tuesday). “It is about the common struggle against political Islam as fertile ground for extremism.” Muslim and opposition representatives have criticized, among other things, the emergence of all Islamic institutions on the map, regardless of whether they have Islamist leanings hostile to democracy.

Shown on the map are 623 Islamic organizations, associations, and mosques, with their headquarters in Austria. It was created on behalf of the Center for Documentation of Political Islam, which was established in 2015 as an independent fund for the Republic of Austria. The Austrian Muslim Youth Organization (MJÖ) announced Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the card.

On Monday, the Council of Europe called for the map to be withdrawn. The card exceeded the target and may backfire, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Hate Crimes and Intolerance Against Muslims, Daniel Holtgen, among others. Many Muslims felt stigmatized and their security threatened by publishing headlines and other details.