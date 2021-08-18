Xiaomi Mi 12 comes with a dynamic display and a new processor

The new Xiaomi Mi 12 has a dynamic display and the latest Snapdragon processor. This was revealed by a Chinese leak about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship.
The basics in brief
- A Chinese leaker reveals the technical details of the new Xiaomi Mi 12.
- The Xiaomi flagship phone has a dynamic display and the latest processor.
- The new smartphone is expected to be launched from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022.
The new Xiaomi Mi 12 is expected to appear in late 2021 or early 2022. Hence Chinese leak revealed More technical details of the emerging Xiaomi flagship.
So Mi 12 is supposed to be a new dynamic Samsung It has an E5 Amoled screen. Contrary to various rumors, this is not paired with an under-display camera. this means, As with the previous model or at Samsung Galaxy 22, there is also a small viewing hole for the internal camera.
Xiaomi Mi 12 comes with Snapdragon 898 . processor
But what’s new is the processor. Mi 12 will use the latest Snapdragon processor, Snapdragon 898, for the first time. In addition, it is said to be the first Xiaomi phonesmart phone It can also wirelessly charge up to 100W. At least that can be assumed, given that Xiaomi recently got the latest version 100W wireless charger to come.
