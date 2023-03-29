Xherdan Shaqiri speaks candidly about moving to the USA

Hardly any other player is as captivating in the Swiss national team as Xherdan Shaqiri. The 31-year-old now has 112 caps and is a veteran of the team.

At club level, the ‘magic troll’ has recently disappeared from our radar screens. Shakiri has been playing for Chicago Fire in the United States since February 2022.

On the outside he is the star of his team. However, from a sports point of view, the franchise is doing very poorly. Chicago finished third from bottom last season.

In the SRF documentary “The Pressure Game”, Xherdan Shaqiri talks candidly about his move to the USA. The striker makes it clear that the transfer is not just about sports.

“The most important thing in life is to be happy and enjoy your work. “I always set myself the same mission: to have fun on the football field,” says Shaqiri. That’s why he’s so happy to be in Chicago right now. “I’ve always admired America.”

There were a number of factors that led him to convert. One of them is media pressure and how to deal with it. “A lot has been written about you and you worry about whether or not these things are true,” Shugairi said.

In addition, the private sphere plays a crucial role. “In Europe, I have been in the spotlight for years. It doesn’t matter where I moved to,” the left foot confirmed.

That was a crucial point for him to go to the United States. “I just wanted more peace around me. Sometimes I can walk around the city alone without anyone looking at me,” says Xherdan Shakeri. See also Sports legends of the decade: Finn Koons of Göttingen is a multi-champion German

The European footballer obviously missed things like that. “When I go out with my colleagues, a lot of people come here. Then I feel uncomfortable and unfree. Then I sometimes think to myself: ‘Today I’d rather be in the place of my colleague or brother.'”

In the current season, Shakiri is still waiting for his first victory with Chicago. He missed the last match due to muscle problems. On Sunday we continue against Miami.