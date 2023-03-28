sport

Najah 2-1 after 0-1 – U-21 shows it to the “big”: There is a test victory against Israel

March 28, 2023
Eileen Curry
2:1 success after 0:1 – the ‘big’ U21 team shows: in the test against Israel, there is a win – Sport – SRF


The Swiss U-21 team won the second test of the international break.

4 days after a narrow defeat by Spain, Patrick Frame’s team beat Israel 2: 1 in another duel between the two participants of the European Championship in Basel.

The Swiss turned the game around in the last half hour. Dan Ndoye was a two-time assist at the St. Jacob’s Sports Facility near his home stadium.

  • In the 67th minute, the FCB forward made a perfect fit for Kastriot Emery, who scored 1-1 from a tight angle.
  • About ten minutes later, Ndue released St. Gallen substitute Julian von Moss with a deep pass, which secured the victory in a direct duel with the Israeli goalkeeper.

legend:

The team chemistry seems right

Julian von Moss and Dan Ndoy.

Freshfocus/Claudio Toma

The guests took the lead shortly after the break after a corner kick by 19-year-old Dor Turgemann.

The Israel U-21 national team will participate in the European Championship finals for the second time in June in Romania and Georgia. Switzerland is there for the fifth time, the second time in a row. Group opponents are Norway, France and Italy. Immediate tournament preparation for SFV selection begins with the next rally on June 7th.


