News from Tennis – The Swiss are a well-known Davis Cup competitor – Sport

March 29, 2023
Eileen Curry
Big cheers after the playoffs

With the Swiss Davis Cup team.

Keystone / Peter Schneider

Switzerland v Australia, Great Britain and France

The Swiss Davis Cup team will take on Australia, Great Britain and France in Group B in its premiere in the final tournament introduced in 2019. This four-man group matches will be played in Manchester from September 12-17. This led to a tie in Malaga. Switzerland, thanks to Stan Wawrinka and Marc-Andrea Haussler It defeated Germany in the qualifiers, and was withdrawn from Pot 4 as an overseas player. Pot 1 contained the Australian No. 2 seeds. The winners and runners-up from the four groups advance to the knockout stage in November.


