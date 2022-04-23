WWE ‘NXT UK’ recording results from London, England, UK 04/20 – 04/20 and 04/21/2022

World Wrestling Entertainment “NXT: UK” tapes

Location: BT Sports Studios in London, England, UK

Date: April 20 and April 21, 2022

April 20 2022

1. Match

tag team match

Symbiosis defeated Mark Andrews and Wildboar

Noam Dar welcomed Lash Legend as a guest to an edition of Super Nova Sessions.

2. Match

Singles match

Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze

3. Match

Singles match

Von Wagner defeated Saxton Huxley

4. Match

Singles match

Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair

5. Match

Singles match

Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones

6. Match

NXT UK Women’s Championship

Singles match

Miku Satomura (c) defeated Isla Don

7. Match

tag team match

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Mark Covey and Joe Covey by Jallows

8. Match

Singles match

Ivy Nile defeated Nina Samuels

9. Match

tag team match

Amal and Angel Hayes defeated Shea Brookside and Eliza Alexander

10. Match

tag team match

The Family (Yoman and Rohan Raja) defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Stars

11. Match

Singles match

Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell

12. Match

NXT UK Championship

Singles match

Elga Dragunov (centre) defeated Jordan Devlin.

April 21, 2022

1. Match

Singles match

Marc Covey defeated Saxton Huxley.

2. Match

NXT UK Tag Team Championship

tag team match

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated The Family (Teoman & Rohan Raja) and Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) -> Change the address!

3. Match

Singles match

Lash Legend defeated Emilia Mackenzie.

4. Match

dog collar match

Wildboar defeated Eddie Dennis.

5. Match

Singles match

Sha Samuels defeated Damon Kemp.

6. Match

Heritage Cup Rules Match

Charlie Dempsey defeated A-Kid.

7. Match

Singles match

Von Wagner defeated Sam Gradwell.

8. Match

Singles match

Stevie Turner defeated Angel Hayes.

9. Match

Singles match

Mark Andrews defeated Kenny Williams

10. Match

Singles match

Symbiosis defeated Oli Blake & Tate Mayfairs.

Then Primate & T-Bone attacked her cohabitation partner Eddie Dennis.

11. Match

Singles match

Elisa Alexander beat Amal by stopping the referee after Amal (real) was injured.

12. Match

Singles match

Tiger Turan defeated Josh Morell via referee stoppage after Josh Morell was injured (maybe real too).

13. Match

Singles match

Lash Legend defeated Maya Grace.

14. Match

tag team match

Wolfgang and Damon Kemp defeated Noam Dar and Sha Samuels.

Trent Seven comes out and announces the end of his career. This was a hoax, however, as he then attacked his tag team partner Tyler Butt.

15. Match

NXT UK Women’s Championship

Singles match

Miku Satomura (c) defeated Ivy Nile.

