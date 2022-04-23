WWE ‘NXT UK’ recording results from London, England, UK 04/20 – 04/20 and 04/21/2022

World Wrestling Entertainment “NXT: UK” tapes
Location: BT Sports Studios in London, England, UK
Date: April 20 and April 21, 2022
April 20 2022
1. Match
tag team match
Symbiosis defeated Mark Andrews and Wildboar
Noam Dar welcomed Lash Legend as a guest to an edition of Super Nova Sessions.
2. Match
Singles match
Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze
3. Match
Singles match
Von Wagner defeated Saxton Huxley
4. Match
Singles match
Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair
5. Match
Singles match
Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones
6. Match
NXT UK Women’s Championship
Singles match
Miku Satomura (c) defeated Isla Don
7. Match
tag team match
Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Mark Covey and Joe Covey by Jallows
8. Match
Singles match
Ivy Nile defeated Nina Samuels
9. Match
tag team match
Amal and Angel Hayes defeated Shea Brookside and Eliza Alexander
10. Match
tag team match
The Family (Yoman and Rohan Raja) defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Stars
11. Match
Singles match
Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell
12. Match
NXT UK Championship
Singles match
Elga Dragunov (centre) defeated Jordan Devlin.
April 21, 2022
1. Match
Singles match
Marc Covey defeated Saxton Huxley.
2. Match
NXT UK Tag Team Championship
tag team match
Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated The Family (Teoman & Rohan Raja) and Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) -> Change the address!
3. Match
Singles match
Lash Legend defeated Emilia Mackenzie.
4. Match
dog collar match
Wildboar defeated Eddie Dennis.
5. Match
Singles match
Sha Samuels defeated Damon Kemp.
6. Match
Heritage Cup Rules Match
Charlie Dempsey defeated A-Kid.
7. Match
Singles match
Von Wagner defeated Sam Gradwell.
8. Match
Singles match
Stevie Turner defeated Angel Hayes.
9. Match
Singles match
Mark Andrews defeated Kenny Williams
10. Match
Singles match
Symbiosis defeated Oli Blake & Tate Mayfairs.
Then Primate & T-Bone attacked her cohabitation partner Eddie Dennis.
11. Match
Singles match
Elisa Alexander beat Amal by stopping the referee after Amal (real) was injured.
12. Match
Singles match
Tiger Turan defeated Josh Morell via referee stoppage after Josh Morell was injured (maybe real too).
13. Match
Singles match
Lash Legend defeated Maya Grace.
14. Match
tag team match
Wolfgang and Damon Kemp defeated Noam Dar and Sha Samuels.
Trent Seven comes out and announces the end of his career. This was a hoax, however, as he then attacked his tag team partner Tyler Butt.
15. Match
NXT UK Women’s Championship
Singles match
Miku Satomura (c) defeated Ivy Nile.
