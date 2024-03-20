World Curling Championship in Sydney – Swiss women's winning streak ends against Canada – Sports

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.
Skip Silvana Tirinzoni's side have to admit defeat again for the first time after 42 successive World Cup victories.
The winning streak of Swiss curlers around Skip Silvana Tirinzoni was broken. The team lost for the first time in the seventh World Cup match in Sydney, Canada – and for the first time after 42 consecutive World Cup wins.
Four-time world champions Carol Howald, Selina Wischoncke, Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Patz of CC Aarau lost 5:8 to the Canadian favorite led by Skip Rachel Homan, world champion 2017. With the score 4:4, the Swiss were able to take control of a four-man house in the seventh end . They can no longer pay this mortgage. After eight ends they gave up.
The Canadiens, who have bolstered themselves in 2022 with world-class curler Tracey Fleury, who has long been skipped, are now the only team out of 13 to go undefeated. They have a very good chance of finishing the round robin in first place, giving them an advantage in the knockout matches.
