March 20, 2024

World Curling Championship in Sydney – Swiss women's winning streak ends against Canada – Sports

Eileen Curry March 20, 2024 5 min read
Skip Silvana Tirinzoni's side have to admit defeat again for the first time after 42 successive World Cup victories.

legend:

We caught a four-man house on the 7th end

Swiss scapegoat Silvana Tirinzoni.

Images by Imago/Zuma Press/Darren Calabrese

The winning streak of Swiss curlers around Skip Silvana Tirinzoni was broken. The team lost for the first time in the seventh World Cup match in Sydney, Canada – and for the first time after 42 consecutive World Cup wins.

Four-time world champions Carol Howald, Selina Wischoncke, Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Patz of CC Aarau lost 5:8 to the Canadian favorite led by Skip Rachel Homan, world champion 2017. With the score 4:4, the Swiss were able to take control of a four-man house in the seventh end . They can no longer pay this mortgage. After eight ends they gave up.

The Canadiens, who have bolstered themselves in 2022 with world-class curler Tracey Fleury, who has long been skipped, are now the only team out of 13 to go undefeated. They have a very good chance of finishing the round robin in first place, giving them an advantage in the knockout matches.


