World Cup quarterfinals at a glance – Sweden and Canada, Switzerland in the evening against the United States – Sport

The parallels to the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland have been set. Switzerland face the United States in Helsinki.

Myth: Scored in the last quarter-final clash with Canada

New Swedish ZSC Center Lucas Walmark.

The group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland is over. The following quarterfinal pair will take place on Thursday:

Switzerland – USA, Helsinki at 7:20 pm (live on SRF zwei and Sport Apps)

As group winners, Switzerland is the paper favorite against the Americans, who have made a mixed appearance in this tournament so far. The win against Sweden was enjoyable. But there were defeats against Finland and the Czech Republic. It was only after extra time that Austria was defeated.

Sweden – Canada at 15:20

Like the Olympics in February, the two hockey legends will meet in the quarterfinals. In Beijing, Sweden won 2-0 with two goals in the last 10 minutes, losing to Russia in the semifinals.

Finland – Slovakia at 19:20

Olympic champion vs Olympic bronze medalist: Despite the exciting start, it will be surprising to see Finland advance in their own World Cup. Coach Juca Jallon’s team lost to Sweden only in the group stage, and only in the penalty shoot-out.

Germany – Czech Republic, Helsinki 15:20

After participating in the semifinals last year, a tricky task awaits the Germans. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic failed in the quarterfinal rehearsal against Finland, while Tony Soderholm’s team scored a point from unbeaten Switzerland. Czech Lakers striker Roman Cervanka is second only to Denis Malkin in the list of World Cup goal scorers (3 goals, 8 assists).



