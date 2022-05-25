Edtstadler goes on a three-day work trip to Canada

In addition to this year’s celebration, Edstadler is scheduled to meet with Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti and attend an anti – Semitic event in Toronto in the evening. The Minister will also meet with Kurt Duterte, a Holocaust survivor and founder of the Showa Wall of Names in Vienna, on Thursday at a charity event of the Abraham Global Peace initiative against anti-Semitism. Edstadler also plans to formally grant citizenship to two descendants of Nazi victims.

On Friday, the constitutional minister will then meet with Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti. According to the Federal Chancellor, the meeting will focus on cyber security, cooperation on minority rights and hate on the Internet. In the evening, the event marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “Especially in challenging times, it is important to deepen bilateral and personal ties, including the Atlantic Ocean, and to preserve our common values,” Edstadler explained in a statement before embarking on the voyage.