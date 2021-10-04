$30,000 fine for willful mistreatment – crew

The Human Rights Court of British Columbia, Canada, has ruled that refusing to use someone’s correct pronouns violates their human rights.

who – which British Columbia Human Rights Court I decided in favor of 32-year-old waiter Jesse Nelson. Nelson identifies as non-binary, gender fluid and transgender, and was fired by bar manager Brian Goebel for refusing to use pronouns. that they And With them to use.

Gobel insistently referred to Nelson using pronouns she / she As well as gender-specific nicknames such as “lover”, “honey” and “pinky,” according to the judgment of Devin Cousino, a member of the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal.

Although Nelson asked the bar manager to stop, he continued. The second conversation between the two was violent. Four days later, Ryan Kingsbury, who runs the restaurant, was fired by Nelson. The reason: Nelson was very demanding and “too tough”.

Nelson took the case to the Human Rights Court, stating that “Gobelle’s behavior and employer response amounted to workplace discrimination based on gender identity and expression,” in violation of British Columbia human rights law.

Judge Cuzino ruled that Nelson’s human rights had been violated due to intentional harm. Restaurant management must pay Nelson $30,000 in compensation and implement a “policy of conscience and mandatory training of all employees and managers on diversity, equality and inclusion.”

At the meeting, Nelson said out loud Pink News: “I don’t expect perfection in using pronouns, I’ve never done that.” But the deliberate and repeated abuse by the sommelier is “a trauma in a long line of trauma for a transgender person going through the transgender experience.”

Nelson continued, “I was afraid and sad for myself, but more than that I was really worried about others in the future, being respectful.”

Canada ranks first in the current “Gay Travel 2021 Index” (TEAM reported). Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is largely responsible for his country’s “gay-friendly image”.



