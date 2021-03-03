“Many Saudis want normalization with Israel”

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “many people in Saudi Arabia want to normalize relations with Israel.” At the same time, Pompeo expressed his hope that the kingdom would join the “Abrahamic League,” which was concluded with the UAE and Bahrain during the era of former President Trump. Pompeo, who was the director of the CIA and the top diplomat under Trump, sent his comment as a video recording to the “Anti-Anti-Semitism Movement,” which awarded him his first global leadership award on Monday. Four Muslim countries in the “Abrahamic University”, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan, agreed to normalize their relations with Israel. The Israeli press continued to speculate about other Arab countries wanting to take the same step. At the top of the Saudi list, which has not taken the decisive step yet. Pompeo said, “I hope the kingdom will find its way to join the“ Abrahamic Covenant. ”“ I know many people in the country want this to become a reality. ”Sources in Jerusalem said that Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Neom in November This news sparked a storm of rumors in Israel of imminent normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh, although official Saudi Arabia remains firmly silent on this speculation.