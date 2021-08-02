Women’s Football in the Olympics – Favorite USA fails in the semi-finals against Canada – Sports

The high-earning Americans have to bow 0:1 in the Canada semi-finals.

legend: For the United States, it’s all about bronze

Alex Morgan is also disappointed.

Keystone



USA favorites fell for the gold medal by the side of the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament in the semi-finals. Vlatko Andonovsky’s team lost 1-0 to Canada after they conceded a penalty kick.

As in the whole tournament, the Americans did not find their usual return. Bugs and coordination problems shaped the game. To make matters worse, goalkeeper Alyssa Naher – who was still the famous quintet champion in the quarter-final against the Netherlands – was eliminated after about half an hour due to injury.

Again there is no gold

Substitute goalkeeper Adriana Franch could have been a great figure in the 74th minute. But Canadian striker Jesse Fleming scored a penalty with confidence.

Thus, the United States missed a fourth Olympic gold medal since 2004. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro winning the title was not enough. At that time, the world champion lost to Sweden in the quarter-finals.



