Scottish independence referendum ‘by a clear will’

“In principle, in the right circumstances, the Scottish people could ask that question again,” said the Secretary of State. (Photo: Imago Images/Zuma Wire) Michael Gove

London For the first time, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that it will not stand in the way of a new referendum on Scottish independence. “If there is a clear will to hold a referendum, there will be,” Secretary of State Michael Gove told the Sunday Mail.

In the Scottish general elections, the parties defending independence won. According to opinion polls, support for secession from the United Kingdom is again waning.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced after the election that he would move forward with independence. However, most experts believe that this requires the approval of the British government. Johnson has so far rejected another referendum.

In 2014, Scotland voted by a narrow margin to remain in the kingdom. However, the topic accelerated again after the 2016 Brexit referendum, in which a clear majority of Scots refused to leave the EU.

Goff, himself from Scotland, said, “In principle, the Scottish people could, in the right circumstances, ask that question again.” “I just don’t think it’s right, and the public doesn’t think it’s right to ask that question now.”

