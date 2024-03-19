Wolfsburg: National player Felicitas Rauch moves to the United States | NDR.de – Sports

As of: January 17, 2024 at 4:28 p.m Defender Felicitas Rauch will leave German soccer club Wolfsburg with immediate effect and join the North Carolina Courage, which plays in the NWSL.

As the club announced on Wednesday, the two sides have agreed to terminate the 27-year-old's contract with VfL, which runs until 2025. Rauch moved from 1.FFC Turbine Potsdam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2019 and was a regular starter for the VfL Women's side.

“I would like to thank VfL for a fantastic, exciting and fulfilling four and a half years. The club has felt like a home from day one.”

Felicitas Rauch

The 36-time national team player has made 80 Bundesliga appearances and has also appeared for Lower Saxony 16 times in the German Cup and 30 times in the Champions League. With the “Wolves” Rauch won the German Championship twice and the German Cup four times.

Kellerman: “A great personal loss”

“Fili came to us wanting to end the contractual relationship in order to continue their career in the MLS,” Wolfsburg women’s football director Ralf Kellermann explained, speaking about the difficult decision: “Ultimately, we are losing a high performer and a great personality.” For a long time. In addition to the fact that we wanted to make this career dream possible for her, the move was also supported by the economic component.”

