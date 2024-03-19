Germany, England and Co. shirts

Last week, host Germany, among other countries, presented their kits for Euro 2024, and now England have also shown how they will line up in the summer. The team's home shirt is traditionally white, but the manufacturer Nike surprised with the away shirt, which is dark in color and has a colored pattern on the side. Up until now, the away shirt has almost always been red.

The German national football team always plays in white. Manufacturer Adidas will not change this for the domestic European championships this summer. In this regard, the shirts now presented by the German Football Association and which the national players will wear in the remaining test matches and then also in the European Championships do not come as a big surprise.

Only the sleeves of the team's jerseys, which are almost entirely in the traditional colour, are decorated with the national colors black, red and gold. “The zig-zag gradient on the shoulders is inspired by eagle feathers,” says Adidas.

However, the Germans are breaking new ground when it comes to the away shirt. While previously this was black and in exceptional cases, such as the World Cup victories in 1954, 1974 and 1990, green, this time it ranges from pink to purple. Adidas and the national team are creating something new. DFB star Florian Wirtz was delighted with the bold design: “I think the away shirt is very cool! Something really different and unusual.” However, in the group match against Switzerland on 23 June, Germany are expected to wear white shirts, despite being considered an away team. After all, pink and purple might clash too much with red shirts in Switzerland.

It is not yet known when the remaining countries – including Switzerland – will present their shirts. Here you can see all the shirts already offered:

Group A ?

Germany

Photo: twitter.com/DFB_Team

Image: Adidas

Scotland

Photo: instagram.com/jdfootball

Photo: twitter.com/ScotlandNT

Hungary

Image: Adidas

Image: Adidas

Switzerland

Not known yet

Group B 🇪🇸 🇭🇷 🇮🇹 🇦🇱

Spain

Photo: instagram.com/sefutbol/

Image: Adidas

Croatia

Not known yet

Italy

Photo: instagram.com/azzurri/

Image: Adidas

Albania

Photo: fshf.org

Photo: Macron.com

Group C 🇸🇮 🇩🇰 🇷🇸 🏴touch

Slovenia

Not known yet

Denmark

Not known yet

Serbia

Not known yet

England

Image: twitter.com/england

Image: twitter.com/england

Group D 🇳🇱 🇦🇹 🇫🇷

Holland

Not known yet

Austria

Not known yet

France

Not known yet

Group E 🇧🇪 🇸🇰 🇷🇴

Belgium

Photo: instagram.com/belgianreddevils

Photo: instagram.com/belgianreddevils

Slovakia

Not known yet

Romania

Not known yet

Group F 🇹🇷 🇵🇹 🇨🇿

Türkiye

Not known yet

Portugal

Not known yet

Czech Republic

Not known yet