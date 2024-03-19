Germany, England and Co. shirts

Last week, host Germany, among other countries, presented their kits for Euro 2024, and now England have also shown how they will line up in the summer. The team's home shirt is traditionally white, but the manufacturer Nike surprised with the away shirt, which is dark in color and has a colored pattern on the side. Up until now, the away shirt has almost always been red.
The German national football team always plays in white. Manufacturer Adidas will not change this for the domestic European championships this summer. In this regard, the shirts now presented by the German Football Association and which the national players will wear in the remaining test matches and then also in the European Championships do not come as a big surprise.
Only the sleeves of the team's jerseys, which are almost entirely in the traditional colour, are decorated with the national colors black, red and gold. “The zig-zag gradient on the shoulders is inspired by eagle feathers,” says Adidas.
However, the Germans are breaking new ground when it comes to the away shirt. While previously this was black and in exceptional cases, such as the World Cup victories in 1954, 1974 and 1990, green, this time it ranges from pink to purple. Adidas and the national team are creating something new. DFB star Florian Wirtz was delighted with the bold design: “I think the away shirt is very cool! Something really different and unusual.” However, in the group match against Switzerland on 23 June, Germany are expected to wear white shirts, despite being considered an away team. After all, pink and purple might clash too much with red shirts in Switzerland.
It is not yet known when the remaining countries – including Switzerland – will present their shirts. Here you can see all the shirts already offered:
Group A ?
Germany
Scotland
Hungary
Switzerland
Not known yet
Group B 🇪🇸 🇭🇷 🇮🇹 🇦🇱
Spain
Croatia
Not known yet
Italy
Albania
Group C 🇸🇮 🇩🇰 🇷🇸 🏴touch
Slovenia
Not known yet
Denmark
Not known yet
Serbia
Not known yet
England
Group D 🇳🇱 🇦🇹 🇫🇷
Holland
Not known yet
Austria
Not known yet
France
Not known yet
Group E 🇧🇪 🇸🇰 🇷🇴
Belgium
Slovakia
Not known yet
Romania
Not known yet
Group F 🇹🇷 🇵🇹 🇨🇿
Türkiye
Not known yet
Portugal
Not known yet
Czech Republic
Not known yet
