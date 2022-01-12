Windows 11 Insider: Microsoft is pulling some widget changes



Microsoft has the next preview release for Windows 11 Posted. As part of the Insider Program, Preview 22533 is now available in the Developer Channel. The update fixes a number of bugs and initiates some improvements.





Microsoft has released a new preview build of Windows 11. If you sign up as a Windows Insider and select updates in the developer channel, you can now try some new things with build number 22533. The list of changes for this build is limited, but the list of known issues remains relatively long. Additionally, there are now some beta changes being rolled out for some Insiders only.

This change includes widgets. Some Insiders had already received widgets and weather in the system tray for testing, and now the distribution is stopped for the time being and restored to the original state. What’s really new is an extension of the calling functionality of the Your Phone app.

Fix some bugs

Additionally, there are now new ISOs for this new build available in Available for download by Microsoft. More on this in the release notes about improvements and changes at the end of this post. Among other things, the Windows team fixed a bug that led to problems with driver and firmware updates. Additionally, login issues for apps like Feedback Center have been resolved. Windows Insider Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc provide an overview of the changes Windows Blog.

Changes and improvements We’ve updated the pop-up design of hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off, and Airplane mode to align it with Windows 11 design principles. These new flyers appear when you press the volume or brightness buttons on your laptop and take light/dark mode into account to give you a Windows experience More cohesive. The brightness and volume indicators are still interactive with the update.

Now you can search for taskbar voice control, and like other apps, pin voice control to taskbar or start screen and turn it on and off.

We’re expanding the rollout of 13 touch keyboard themes to include the Input Method Editor, Emoji Panel, and Voice Input (first introduced with build 22504) to all Windows Insiders in the Dev channel.

If you press the key combination WIN + X or right-click on the start icon, “Installed apps” will be displayed instead of “Applications and features” in the list.

It is now possible to uninstall the watch app if you want to. See also Critical vulnerabilities threaten WordPress versions 3.7 to 5.7

Another note in the blog post about the update is interesting. It says: Some of the bug fixes listed here in Insider Preview builds from the Active Development branch may be included in maintenance updates for the released version of Windows 11, which will be generally available from October 5, 2021.

